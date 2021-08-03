Nora Fatehi leaves her fans in swoon with her killer dance moves on sets of DD3 



Famous Bollywood actress and dance deva Nora Fatehi has left her fans in swoon with her killer dance moves on sets of Dance Deewane 3 (DD3).

Taking it to Instagram, The Dilbar girl shared a few dance video clips from the set of Dance Deewane 3 with makeup and hairstylist Marce Pedrozo on the Disco song from film Student of the Year.

She captioned the posted video as, “@marcepedrozo is teaching me the hook step.”

The video has gone viral becoming social media sensation on various platforms.

According to the details, Nora Fatehi appeared as a guest judge on the DD3 this week.

The DD3 has Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as the judges.