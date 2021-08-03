Shahroz Sabwari defends her wife Sadaf Kanwal on the-gone-viral statement

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabwari defended her wife Sadaf Kanwal on the-gone-viral-statement that said for women ‘her husband is her culture.’

In his recent interview with a media outlet, Shahroz claimed that 90% of Pakistan’s population agrees with his wife’s views.

“90 percent of the Pakistani population agrees with her statements. Sadaf was not on gunpoint to give statements in favor of her husband nor she was an oppressed woman, it was just her way to love and respect her husband and that’s what our religion, Allah and His Prophet (SAW) has taught us”.

If a woman pledges to follow the path of Allah, she has to respect her husband, added Shahroz.

“And when we walk on the path guided by our Prophet (SAW), it’s automatic that a woman starts respecting her husband and the man in return respects her as well. And if she will not get the love and respect in return then why will she do everything like this for me”.

He went on to say, “Sadaf’s statements were not digested by 10 percent people in the public and they said that her statement has oppressed the weak women in the society. We live in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and in our country, a woman must be given the respect and honor our religion has taught.”

He concluded, “If my wife has expressed her love and respect for me, on which 10% public disagreed with her and said, “practice what your preach”, they have resurfaced her old videos and made their own case weak”.