Famous Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, on Tuesday, send a heartfelt note to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, wishing her a happy birthday.

The Zindagi Na Mileygi Dobara actress took it to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of Arpita to wish her a very happy birthday.

The Bollywood actress captioned her post as, “Happiest birthday dearest @arpitakhansharma. May your kind heart always soar and be happy” followed by a heart emoticon.

Kaif said, “Wishing u all the love and smiles this year”.