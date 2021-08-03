Ayeza Khan shares her COVID-19 immunization vaccine certificate

Famous Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, on Monday, shared her immunization certificate for Covid-19 and urged her millions of fans to get vaccinated.

Taking it to her Twitter handle, the Meray Paad Tum Ho actress shared her vaccination card and tweeted “Done and dusted.”

Ayeza Khan also requested fans to get corona vaccine jabs as soon as possible.

She used hashtags ‘#letsgetvaccinated #besafe #beresponsible’.

As per the details, Ayeza Khan received her both doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Karachi.

Moreover, Khan, being the most followed actress on Instagram with 9.6 million followers received unconditional love from millions of her fans all across the globe.