Ushna Shah contracts COVID-19 even after obtaining two doses of vaccine

Famous Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19 even after obtaining two doses of vaccine.

Shah stated, “Even with the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

“I am a relatively healthy person with a strong immune system but the bug got through, and the symptoms are extremely unpleasant. I shudder to think what would have happened had I not been vaccinated.”

“I urge everyone to wear mask, get vaccinated and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves!” Ushna recommended, adding that, “Covid-19 is not a joke and the Delta variant is certainly not to be taken lightly.”

She went on to say, “If we have been in contact in recent days, please get yourself tested! Wishing you all health and wellness, Ush.”

She captioned her post as, “To those I met recently, I vehemently apologise. I assumed it was just a viral- It wasn’t until the fever became unbearable & I lost my sense of smell that I thought to get tested. I am so sorry.”