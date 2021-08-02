Making way Through the Stigma of Infertility

Humans have an innate desire to have off-springs and the inability to do so impact their lives psychologically and socially. Women experience an emotion of loss and impairment of quality life. This crisis affects the couple as partners, as individual, as family and as social members. Psychologically, it fosters negative feelings of low self-esteem, loss of control of destiny and loss of an opportunity to pass on family genetics. When the body does not respond to an expectation and facing disappointment of failure in conceiving month after month, this can take both the partners to depression.

In Pakistan, the prevalence of infertility is 22 percent and is not handled properly due to lack of awareness. Women have to go through a social trauma as they bear the threats of divorces, burnt, expulsion from house, infidelity from husbands and their second marriage. Superstitions are so common that an infertile woman is advised to stay away from a bride as to not pass on the ‘bad omen’ of infertility to her. Illiterate women also perceive that their infertility is due to black magic, and therefore, they focus on spiritual healers. In fact, having just a one child also stirs the society to ask questions of not having more children as families put pressure on the couple. Having one child is equally treated as infertility.

There are numerous environmental and lifestyle factors that contribute to it. Some of these factors are smoking, alcohol intake, obesity, stress, environmental pollutants and toxins. Apart from this, physiological factors such as ovulation and hormonal disorders, stress, and other diseases can play a major role in causing infertility in both men and women.

Seeking medical help for infertility in Pakistan was considered a taboo for quite a long time; however, we are seeing some awareness now. There are many Fertility health centers that are bringing new technologies and treatments to Pakistan. The most basic treatment that doctors suggest to infertile couples is Ovulation Induction where they prescribe medications to stimulate egg production. IUI and IVF are advanced treatments in which a more hospitable environment is created for the sperm and eggs.

Seeking medical help for infertility in Pakistan was considered a taboo for quite a long time; however, we are seeing some awareness now.

These two treatments are recommended mostly when the male is infertile or if females have uterus related issues. Endometriosis is another very common gynecological disease and up to 50% women with infertility have this disease. I was diagnosed with endometriosis in my early 20’s but the challenges it manifested in my life began in my teens. It can cripple one’s ability to lead a normal life and there is not much support around the ailment. It can be difficult to diagnose and many women are unaware that they even have it. Endometriosis has different stages and if detected at early stage can be stopped from affecting fertility.

Many male infertility treatments are available too such as ICSI, which is one step further from IVF. In ICSI, fertility specialists select a single healthy sperm to facilitate fertilization. Other treatments for males are varicocele surgery, Tesa and IUI. These treatments have high success rate and have given people a chance to become parents.

There are many centers that offer treatment for infertility and one of them is Genova, based in Lahore. What makes the center stand out is its approach based on empathy. The couple that runs Genova struggled with infertility themselves and understands, firsthandedly, what the trauma can feel like. After being blessed with a healthy child they launched GenovaIVF as a one-stop solution for all kinds of infertility conditions.

However, there is still lack of awareness in people and the fact that getting specialized treatments is costly. Families who have high income can afford but for low-income families, which are living hand-to-mouth, it’s difficult to avail such advanced treatments.

Addressing infertility is important because every human being has the right to reach high standards of physical and mental health. Also, couples have the right to make choices regarding family planning such as deciding when to have children and number of children, without been answerable to the society. The couples go through immense changes in getting fertility treatments and it would be comforting if societal pressures are removed from the way. This means that infertility discussions and taking alternatives should be made normal. Educational institutes and medical centers should collaborate to increase awareness, so when youngsters step in practical lives, they are able to make decisions without fearing the mindsets of the society. If a couple does not want to opt for medical treatment, they should be given the liberty to adopt and give home to an abandoned child. The society needs to relearn and be supportive to child adoptions. The process of adoptions has to be made transparent and easier so we can develop a balanced society where everyone gets the chance to a joyful life.

It is also necessary to address gender equality in this regard. In Pakistan, women suffer from guilt and are blamed for not being able to conceive. Educating the society can help reduce divorce, social stigma, depression, low self-worth and other extreme cases of violence. If a couple is married at young age, some social settings demand proof of fertility because of high value of childbearing.

In such situations, we need to raise awareness and educate people regarding prevalence and determinants of fertility and infertility. Government can make arrangements for access to safe and effective fertility treatments. People should also be educated about cheap fertility treatments that worsen the health of the individuals.

Access to affordable and effective infertility treatments is the right of every human, regardless of their economical status. This calls for close collaboration of Government, educational centers, health centers, religious leaders to break the stigma of infertility treatments. This is the only way forward to balance the family life and foster a community of fulfilled individuals.

The writer is the Founder and CEO of Beti, a social impact enterprise. She is also a media and advocacy expert with a special focus on female inclusion. She can be reached at ramma.shahid@gmail.com