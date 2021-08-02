Mahira Khan wins millions of hearts on sharing first look from upcoming movie ‘Prince Charming’

Famous Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan won millions of hearts with the first look from Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui’s directorial debut short film Prince Charming.

The Zalimaa, took it to Instagram and shared her first look from Prince Charming, “As actors we make ourselves vulnerable to our directors, to the audiences, to the world at large.. but a lot of times we protect ourselves as well, by not fully tapping into memories or thoughts that are too dark for us to handle. I know, I do that many times to protect myself.

“Sometimes though, you let your director tap into that vulnerable you. It’s scary but it’s also freeing. Sherry, I surrendered to your vision and I don’t regret it one bit. I am so so proud of you.. as your friend and as your actor. @sheheryarmunawar,” she added.