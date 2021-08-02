George, Amal Clooney address rumor of ‘expecting’ baby

Famous Hollywood couple George and Amal Clooney have addressed the rumor of expecting a baby.

According to details, the couple, already is parent to twins Ella and Alexander.

As per the reports, “Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true”.

As per the details shared by OK! Magazine, “The buzz is they’re having twins again. Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

“George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone”. the insider shared, adding that the news was met with well-wishes all around. It also conveyed to their fans that, “George was so proud, and Amal was glowing”.