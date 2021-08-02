Prince Charles is ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry’s anti-royal family activities

Prince Charles is, reportedly, ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry’s recent anti-royal family activities.

According to the details, Prince Charles is disappointed in Prince Harry’s decision to ‘ice out’ the entire royal family for a US dream.

As per the issued details by a royal insider and during their interview with Us Weekly they highlighted the amount of damage Prince Harry has caused on the family relations.

Prince Charles has been undergoing and was quoted saying, “After the damage Harry has caused the family, he firmly believes that his son doesn’t deserve the privilege of being a royal.”

As per the sources shared by OK! Magazine, Prince Charles and Harry need to review their relationship otherwise will separate the legacies of royal family.