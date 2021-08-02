Ayeza Khan prays for affectees of forest fires that sweep across Turkey



Famous Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, on Sunday, prayed for affectees of forest fires that sweep across Turkey.

According to the details, six people have died and more than 330 have received medical treatment.

Taking it to Instagram, Ayeza turned to her story and posted, “Pray for Turkey” followed by a folded hands emoji.

In her next Story, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress shared ‘Dua’ which might bring rain in the country.

According to the details, investigators are on their way to probe whether the initial fires were blown deliberately.

Compared with an average of 13,516 at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020, Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least a decade, official data show, with nearly 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burned so far this year.