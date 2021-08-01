Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox celebrate Lisa Kudrow’s 58th birthday

Famous American actresses Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston celebrated 58th birthday of costar Lisa Kudrow.

On Lisa’s special day, The Friends divas could not help praising the diversity and posted heartfelt tributes for their BFF.

Taking to Instagram, Jen shared photos of her and Lisa, and wrote: “Happy birthday my Floosh. Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1… Love you @lisakudrow.”

As Courteney shared a photo of her and Lisa from HBO Max’s Friends reunion, using a poetic love language she posted, “Happy birthday my Loot. You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer I know”.

“Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list. Thanks for bringing so much joy into all of our lives. I love you,” she added.

She joked before ending, “Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?”