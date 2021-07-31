PTI to form govt in Sindh after next general elections in 2023: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form government in Sindh after next general elections in 2023.

Talking to media here he said, PTI had won the AJK election with overwhelming majority and going to form its government in AJK. The party already had its governments in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Puktunkhawa, Balochistan and Punjab. He further informed that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce the names of the prime minister and AJK cabinet members.

The PTI government would complete its constitutional term, he said adding, the party was gaining more strength day by day. To a question he said, “We want to install 190 CCTV cameras. In order to make surveillance of all areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, 500 cameras should be installed as both the cities are very sensitive.”

Pakistan had a long and strong relationship with China and no world power could create misunderstanding between the two countries, he said adding, Pakistani nation is committed to relations with China as it is a time-tested and trusted friend of Pakistan.

Some world powers were trying to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project but, the CPEC route would be completed at all cost, he added.

To another question he said, the taxi drivers who were detained in the case of daughter of Afghan Ambassador, had been released as they were innocent and not involved in any kidnapping case. There was no evidence against them, he added. To a question the minister said, the lock-down decision of Sindh government would not benefit it. Sindh government should impose smart lock-down to control spread of coronavirus as it had given desired results. The world had also appreciated the smart lock-down concept of Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid said.

He urged the citizens to follow the instructions of the health authorities and SOPs announced by NCOC to contain spread of coronavirus. All possible precautionary measures should be adopted to stay safe, he added.

Replying to a question Interior Minister said, “We had given all the record of the investigation, video recordings and evidences to the foreign office.”

Referring to the firing incident of Friday, outside ‘Lal Haveli’, he said, “We had faced such circumstance earlier. My five neighbors lost their lives while protecting my life.”

The minister said, “We have done a lot of work for education in Rawalpindi and striving to make it a city of the universities.” Two women universities were established in Rawalpindi while another college for women (Waqar-un-Nisa) was going to be made third women university, he said.

Sheikh Rashid informed that the administration including Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, Rescue-1122, Police, Army troops and other departments concerned were on high alert to deal with any situation particularly in low lying areas of the city during monsoon rains. In case of emergency, all available resources would be utilized to help and facilitate the citizens, he said. To a question he informed that the government was going to launch Nullah Lai project within 90 days.

The living standards of the residents of the localities adjacent to Nullah Lai would be uplifted as the areas would be declared commercial and the residents would be allowed to construct multi-story buildings along side of the Lai Expressway.