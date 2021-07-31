Sumbul Iqbal tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to observe SOPs carefully

Famous Pakistani actress Sumbul Iqbal, on Saturday, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza actress, taking it to Instagram, urged her fans to observe corona SOPs carefully and stay safe, adding the request of remembering her in prayers.

Sumbul wrote, “Covid positive, stay safe everyone.”

She maintained, “Remember me in your prayers”.

Her fans, friends and fellows from Pakistani drama industry, within no span of time, filled comment section with bundle of prayers and love for the actress.

It is pertinent to state here that earlier, Sumbul’s sister Kompal Shumail also disclosed that she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

She added, “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating.”

“Taking all the precautions guided by a professional medical team. Please take care. Please wear a mask and follow other SOP’s”.

She went on to say, ‘Remember me in your prayers and stay safe’.