Knitwear exports witness record increase of 36.57 percent: PBS

The exports of Knitwear during FY 2020-21 grew by 36.57 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July-June 2020-21, knitwear worth $3,816,154 were exported as compared to worth $2,784,363 of the same period in the previous year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of towels were increased by 31.81 percent, worth $937,536 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $711,265 of same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the exports of bed wear increased by 28.87 per cent as worth $2,771,789 were exported as compared to the exports of $2,150,833 of same period of the previous year.

During the period under view, tents, canvas and tarpaulin exports increased by 12.10 per cent as worth $110,387 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $98,472 of same period of the previous year.