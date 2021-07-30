PM accepts Saudi crown prince’s invite to attend Middle East Green Initiative summit



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted the invitation of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for participation in the ‘Middle East Green Initiative’, the PM Office said Friday.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki presented the formal invitation extended by the crown prince to Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the summit, being hosted by the Kingdom in October.

“The Prime Minister graciously accepted the invitation,” the PM Office confirmed in a statement issued here.

The initiatives of the Saudi Crown Prince, announced earlier this year, align closely with the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s climate change initiatives – ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ and the ‘Ten Billion Tree Tsunami’.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are also collaborating closely to develop synergies in their climate-change related strategies.

“The invitation extended to the Prime Minister is an acknowledgment of Pakistan’s leading role in combating climate change,” the PM Office said.