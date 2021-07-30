Sindh govt’s decision to lockdown Karachi being assessed carefully: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that careful assessment of the Sindh government’s decision to lockdown [Karachi] was underway as Prime Minister Imran Khan had a candid policy against any step which impacted laymen’s livelihood.

سندہ حکومت کے لاک ڈاؤن کے فیصلے کا بغور جائزہ لے رہے ہیں، وزیر اعظم کی پالیسی بالکل واضع ہے ہم ہر ایسے اقدام کے خلاف ہوں گے جس سے عام آدمی کی معیشت شدید متاثر ہو NCOC اور سندہ حکومت اس ضمن میں ایک ایسا لائحہ عمل مرتب کریں کہ عام آدمی کا روزگا اور کاروبار کم سے کم متاثر ہو — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 30, 2021

“We are carefully reviewing the decision of the Sindh government to lockdown. The policy of the Prime Minister is very clear. We will oppose any move that would severely affect the economy of a common man,” he said in a tweet.

The minister called upon the Sindh government to devise a strategy in collaboration with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), which would have the least effect on business and livelihood of a common man.