NCOC extends support to Sindh government against covid

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) offered the Sindh government full support on Friday, in dealing with the rising trend of COVID-19 cases in Karachi.

The NCOC, which is in charge of developing a national strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Twitter that they had reviewed the virus’s spread in Karachi.

During the NCOC meeting held today, the forum critically reviewed disease spread in Karachi and decided to take all possible measures to assist Sindh Government in combating the rising trend of disease. 1/2 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021

The national body in charge of the COVID situation stated that the federal government is taking steps to increase critical care capacity, including the provision of oxygen, ventilators, and oxygen beds to deal with an influx of patients, as well as the deployment of LEAs to ensure SOP compliance.

The measures being undertaken by Federal Government include ramp up of critical care capacity including oxygenated beds & vents, availability of oxygen and deployment of LEAs for implementation of SOPs and NPIs. 2/2 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021

The NCOC also stated that vaccinations have reached new highs, with 867,226 people being vaccinated in a single day.

“28,743,225 have been vaccinated nationwide so far,” it said.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 29 July: 867,226

Total vaccine administered till now: 28,743,225 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021

The Sindh health department has recommended a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days, and the recommendation will be presented at today’s COVID task force meeting, which will be chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“There should be a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days,” the health department advised in an effort to stop COVID from spreading in the city, where the COVID positivity rate has risen to 30%.