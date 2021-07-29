Ben Affleck gifts Jennifer Lopez precious necklace on her 52nd birthday

Ben Affleck gifted Jennifer Lopez a precious necklace on her 52nd birthday.

According to the details, the admirable jewellery item is designed by Foundrae.

Talking to E! News, Beth Bugdaycay, the creative director and co-founder of the jewellery company, conveyed, “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth”.

Expressing all her gratitude, J Loo went on to say that every piece of jewellery has a meaning, “For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant and untamed. The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity.”

She maintained, “But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk as assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”