Prince William, Kate Middleton change parenting style for eldest son

Prince William and Kate Middleton have changed parenting style for proper upbringing of eldest son, the future King George.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are, “strict but fair too” with all three of their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“The royals are well known for being ‘stiff upper lip,’ but William and Kate have a more advanced approach to parenting and are moving away from that mentality,” claimed the source.

“Open and great communication is the key for them”, the insider added.

“He’s not called Prince George at school and is simply known as George, he mixes with children his own age.”

The source also shared that they do not spoil the children, every one of them makes their bed, has manners, nor are showered with expensive gifts and use such words: thankyou and please.