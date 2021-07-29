Dr Arif Alvi offers to assists anyone affected by Islamabad rains

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that he is willing to assist those who have been affected by the heavy rains in Islamabad.

Heavy rains in Islamabad left the city vulnerable to torrential streams, raising fears of high-level flooding in Lai Nullah, prompting the deployment of Army teams and resources to rescue people.

President Arif Alvi said in a tweet that Islamabad is his city, just like Karachi and the rest of Pakistan’s lovely cities, and that he is ready to help with his boat if needed.

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 28, 2021

It should be noted that when President Arif Alvi was an MNA in Karachi in 2017, he came out with his boat to rescue people during the 2017 heavy rains.