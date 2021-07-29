Jamie Curtis breaks silence on past experience with alcohol, pain pill addiction

Famous American actress Jamie Lee Curtis, on Tuesday, broke silence about her past experience with alcohol and pain pill addiction.

According to the AARP The Magazine, the Scream Queens actor spoke about her rehabilitation journey of 22-years to get her life back to the normal.

“I’ve been sober 22 years, off of an alcohol and pain pill addiction,” she said, adding that the “process of being a sober person puts you in the one day at a time mentality.”

She said, “Try to stay out of the future and try to forget the past, because it’s over and you can’t do anything about it anyway. Try to live a present life”.

Back in 2002 during a chat with ET, she had spoken about the consequences of the addiction.

She went on to say, “It kills people. It killed my brother. It kills young people, old people, it ruins families. It’s ruinous”.