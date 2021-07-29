Angelina Jolie emerges victorious in custody case with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Famous Hollywood actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie recently emerged victorious in her custody case with ex-husband Brad Pitt but the court war is yet not ended.

As per the details shared by Los Angeles divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, there are a lot more fine details left to be unveiled in case.

While speaking to Us Weekly that the former flames have already spent, “hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not in the millions” on litigation and “it could be more if they start over again.”

He said, “Nothing is more expensive than a hotly contested custody [dispute]. I’m sure both of these people can afford to [keep litigating], which is not the reason to do it, but that’s probably not going to be a major factor for either of them given their respective wealth”.

After Judge John Ouderkirk failed to disclose his ongoing cases involving Pitt’s attorneys, last week, it was reported that Angelina petitioned to remove him from the approved case.