More than 4000 new cases, covid positivity rate rises to 7.5%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Thursday.

According to the NCOC, 4,497 of the 59,707 tests conducted in the last 24 hours were positive. The number of cases reported today was at its highest level since April 30.

The new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States to 1,020,324. The positivity rate, on the other hand, is 7.5 percent.

Pakistan, on the other hand, recorded 76 new deaths due to the coronavirus for the first time after June 9.

As a result, the total number of people killed in the country has risen to 23,209.

In addition, 1,612 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 937,354, compared to 59,761 active cases.

Sindh is one of the hardest hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, according to data, despite the rising number of cases.

Because of the alarming increase in coronavirus cases in Karachi, Pakistan Medical Association Secretary-General Dr. Qaiser Sajjad has proposed a 15-day lockdown in the city.

According to government statistics, the positivity ratio of coronaviruses in the city has risen to 30%, said to Dr. Sajjad.

“If we count those people who have not taken a PCR test for COVID-19, the positivity ratio in the city has likely reached 40%,” Dr Sajjad had said.