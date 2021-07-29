Saidpur, Golra receive record-breaking rainfall

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Zaheer Babar informed that various parts of the federal capital received record-breaking rains including Saidpur village and Golra Sharif which received 128 mm and 106 mm rain respectively during the last 24 hours.

Talking to APP, he said heavy rains would generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Hazara including areas such as Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot and Abbottabad.

Various cities including Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and DG Khan would also receive heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. He further informed that these rains would cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar during the period.

A heavy downpour would trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period, he said.