Carpets, rugs, mats export increases 36.89 per cent

Carpets, rugs and mats exports during twelve months of FY 2020-21 grew by 36.89 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of previous year. During the period from July-June 2020-21, carpets, rugs and mats worth $74,201 thousand were exported as compared to worth $54,204 thousands of the same period in the previous year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 5.84 per cent as worth $277,691 thousands as compared to the exports of $262,368 thousand of same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, gloves exports increased by 2.71 per cent as worth $72,925 thousands were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing $71,003 thousands of same period of the previous year.

During the period under view, others exports increased by 55.14 per cent as worth $73,120 thousands were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $47,131 thousands of same period of the previous year.