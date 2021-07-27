

Famous Pakistani actress, TV Host and mode Sonya Hussyn is all set to get married soon.

The Ishq Zehnaseeb star recently engaged in an ‘Ask me Anything’ session on her Instagram Stories where fans asked her various questions.

Answering diversity of question from her personal to profession life, Sonya was very candid in her all answers.

However, the question on Sonya’s marriage plan caught much of public attention.

According to the details shared by star, the actress is all set to get married sooner in January 2023 with a mystery men not belonging from Pakistani showbiz industry.