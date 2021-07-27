Malala Yousafzai wants girls to pick up bat & ball, beat all gender biases for women and sports



Famous Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai wants girls to pick up bat and ball, beating all gender biases.



According to the details, Malala, known for her activism for women empowerment and education, urged women to believe in themselves and carry out all the activities that they intend to carry out.



Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, she stated that women should never be discouraged from playing sports on the mere basis of their gender.



“Even today, when we see women cricket players playing in this stadium, they are sending a message to all girls out there that they can be in sports, they can be players, they can play any sport they want,” Malala stated in the video interview.

She went on to say that with no exception in sports, women are coming up as role models in diverse fields all across the world.

Expressing her high hopes in not keeping women from dreaming about their passion she emphasized and encouraged girls to give it a try and “go for it” if they enjoy it.