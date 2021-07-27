Deepika Padukone leaves Ranveer Singh all fallen for her – here’s how!



Deepika Padukone has left husband Ranveer Singh all fallen for her.

According to the details, the actor, who never shies away from praising his wife, was amongst the very first commentators of Bajirao Mastani’s actress Instagram post.

Taking a monochrome photo, Padukone stood behind the curtain with a loosely tied, one-sided bun. Capturing the photograph, she shared it on Instagram. The star captioned the stunning shot with moon emojis.

Her fans, wasting no span of time, filled the comment section with comments including, ‘most beautiful’, ‘Wow’ and ‘so beautiful’ whereas Singh could not help calling her wife “gorg” in the same section.