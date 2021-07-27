Senior actor Adnan Siddiqui contracts COVID-19

Senior Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, on Monday, has announced to have contracted COVID-19.

Taking it to Instagram, the renowned artist revealed that he is experiencing mild symptoms of novel coronavirus.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho star went on to say that he is self-isolated and urged the people who were in contact with him in previous days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

According to the details, Adnan wrote, “Hello everyone! So I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the COVID-19 one!”.

He stated, “I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation.”

The Mom actor added, “I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last week, to get the tests done”.