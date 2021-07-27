Kashmiris taught ‘exemplary lesson’ to Modi’s cronies: Farrukh

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had buried the politics of the corrupt political parties by giving a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the general elections.

In a statement, he said both the political parties-Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-were already rejected by the people in Gilgit-Baltistan polls and the general elections of 2018 in the country for plundering national exchequer.

Farrukh said, “The Kashmiri people have taught an exemplary lesson to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cronies, money launderers, fake account holders, liars and corrupt people and made the day of July 25 a part of history.”

The Kashmiri people through the power of vote rejected those who made deals on the Kashmir cause, he remarked, adding: “the Kashmiris could never forgive those who invited Modi on their wedding ceremonies and accepted gifts of saris and mangoes from him by ignoring Hurriyat leaders.”

Praising the people of Kashmir for bringing politics of bullying, rigging, accusations and criticism to an end, he extended gratitude to Kashmiris living in AJK and other parts of the country for reposing confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said PM Khan being a true ambassador of Kashmiris would continue to fight their case and advocate the Kashmir cause at all international forums.

The minister said the PTI would not only respect the mandate given by the people of Kashmir but also carry out massive development projects for the welfare and prosperity of people in AJK.

He also chided PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over their parties’ resounding defeat in the AJK polls.