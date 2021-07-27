Yemen’s warring sides converge on strategic central district

Yemen’s warring sides have deployed reinforcements to the outskirts of a strategic central district, a government military source said Monday, after Huthi rebels made significant gains in the nearby province of Al-Bayda.

The possible fall to the rebels of the district of Bayhan, near the border with the government’s last northern stronghold of Marib, could pose a major threat to the government.

The Iran-backed Huthis escalated their efforts to seize Marib in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides.