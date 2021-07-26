Students infected by COVID-19 can appear in intermediate papers on August 7: BIEK

KARACHI: In an announcement made by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Monday, it is said that COVID-infected students who did not sit for the intermediate exam today could reappear on August 07.

Chairman BIEK Dr. Saeeduddin asserted that COVID-19 would not be used as an excuse to waste the student’s academic year.

“The students who have tested positive and could not appear in the paper could reappear in the Physics paper on August 07,” he said that the students would surely test negative for the virus in a week’s time.

He urged the students and their parents to not worry about the situation as the BIEK would convey the matter to the top officials and facilitate the students.

Earlier, the Chairman Dr. Saeeduddin had said that the intermediate exams in Karachi would begin from July 26 with students appearing in part-II papers.

“The papers will commence from July 26 and 112,000 students will participate in it,” he said adding that pre-engineering and pre-medical students will be appearing in the exams.

BIEK chairman further shared that 66 examination centres have been declared sensitive and special measures have been taken to refrain students from indulging in cheating and other illegal practices during the papers.