Govt’s unpreparedness for Covid19 jeopardised lives of Pakistanis — Shehbaz

PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has demanded that in the waken of fast spreading coronavirus in the country, the government must act on war footing to ensure the provision of vaccines across the country.

Talking to party parliamentarians Shehbaz expressed alarm and concern over the surge of covid19 cases in Pakistan, expressed solidarity and empathy with the affected families and prayed for those who had died from the disease.

Shehbaz said the government had failed to effectively contain the spread of the disease due to severe mismanagement. He said the government had endangered the lives of the people due to the absence of any thorough strategy and that the entire system was paralysed.

The National Assembly Opposition Leader said had there been timely procurement and provision of vaccines, this third wave of infections in the country could have been avoided and precious lived could have been saved. There are no alternative arrangements and preemptive preparation which is why hospitals have been overwhelmed. The NCOC could not foresee the approaching crisis.

Shehbaz said that a thorough investigation and understanding of the reasons, patterns and fundamental knowledge of vaccine provision were missing that caused the current crisis. This government attitude of dumping responsibility would not help take the country out of the crisis he warned. Had Imran prepared property instead of dwelling in his arrogant philosophies, the deaths wouldn’t have reached 200, he added.

The parliamentarians praised Shehbaz for his services for country and its people and congratulated him on his release from NAB custody. Ticket holders from South Punjab were also present in the meeting.