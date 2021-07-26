Courteney Cox pays tribute to Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc on 54th birthday

Famous American actress Courteney Cox, on Monday, paid tribute to Friends’ costar Matt LeBlanc on his 54th birthday.

The 57-year-old star took it to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Matt, greeting him a very happy birthday.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to this GEM of a human being @mleblanc”.

According to the details, as both the stars posed for the camera in a shared photo, both shared a vibrant smile that won hearts of millions of their fans all around the globe.

It is pertinent to state here that Cox, has played Monica Gellar on the nineties sitcom, while LeBlanc, played Joey Tribiani.