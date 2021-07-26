Foreign minister of Saudi Arabia to visit Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign minister of Saudi Arabia will come on a visit to Pakistan on 27 July at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, quoted foreign office.

A delegation consisting of senior officials from the Saudi government will be accompanying the Saudi foreign minister, according to a spokesperson from the foreign office.

The two foreign ministers will discuss the entire sphere of bilateral relations and regional and international issues that are faced by both the countries while Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister will schedule meetings with other dignitaries as well during the visit.

“It will provide a timely opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries,” the foreign office said.

It is widely known that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history, and mutual support.

The relationship has always been based on mutual cooperation and exclusive collaboration on regional and international issues, the foreign office said adding that Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and has steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause.

Imran Khan frequently makes high-level visits to the country which is a key element in strengthening the relationship that serves to further deepen and broaden the relationship in myriad dimensions. “The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister will reinforce the positive momentum in high-level exchanges and the deepening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.”