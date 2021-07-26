Forest officer urges citizens to make tree plantation campaign a success

Active participation of the masses in the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign is the need of the hour to overcome the challenges of climate change, environmental pollution and global warming.

Chakwal District Range Officer (DRO) Sher Afzal Raja said this while planting saplings at different places along with the officers of district administration.

Chakwal assistant commissioner and workers of Insaf Tiger Force also planted saplings.

Sher Afzal said the role of every citizen is important in solving problems like environmental pollution and global warming. “In order to encourage the citizens and make their role more active and fruitful, the campaign ‘Har Bashar Do Shajar’ organised by the Punjab Forest Department (Extension) Rawalpindi division is successfully underway,” he added. He said that a large area of barren lands owned by farmers has so far been turned into dense potential forests apart from making the present forests more dense and wide. He mentioned that the district range forest office was also pursuing a special campaign in order to make the public aware of the importance and need of trees.

“With the help of Insaf Tiger Force, we are dropping pamphlets and handbills at doorsteps of the houses, schools, colleges and offices inscribed with the significance and importance of trees in human lives,” he added.

He vowed to make the Rawalpindi division a role model in tree planting campaign, saying that the forest department has laid the foundation for increasing the number of trees by planting them on a large number of barren private lands, with the active participation of people, including the district administration, Insaf Tiger Force, and farmers.