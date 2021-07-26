US ‘stands with’ Guatemala prosecutor who fled country

The United States on Sunday announced its support for Guatemala’s top anti-corruption investigator, who was dismissed from his post and has fled the country, deploring a blow to the rule of law. “We stand with the people of Guatemala and with Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval,” tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, adding that this year he had personally given Sandoval an anti-corruption award. “His dismissal undermines the rule of law and strengthens the forces of impunity. Guatemalans deserve better,” Blinken said. Sandoval was removed from office on Friday by Attorney General Consuelo Porras, drawing criticism from Washington and several civil society organizations. On Saturday, around 1,000 protesters took to the streets of Guatemala City in solidarity with Sandoval and to demand the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei and the attorney general. Sandoval fled the country that same day to “safeguard his life,” according to a Guatemalan human rights official. The US administration of President Joe Biden says it wants to fight corruption in Central America to eliminate one of the causes of immigration to the United States.













