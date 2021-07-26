Pakistan bagged $1908 million from IT services’ export in 11 months: PBS

Pakistan earned $1908.125 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21.

This shows a growth of 47.13 percent when compared to $1296.930 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, computer services grew by 49.91 percent, surging from $996.880 million last fiscal year to $1494.405 million during July-May (2020-21).

Among the computer services, exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 32.18 percent, from $377.134 million to $498.500 million, while export and import of computer software related services also rose by 29.24 percent, from $286.088 million to $369.648 million.

Exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 72.49 percent from, $1.919 million to $0.528 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 65.52 percent from $1.456 million to $0.502 million.

In addition, exports of other computer services rose by 89.29 percent from $330.283 million to $625.127 million. Meanwhile, export of information services during the period under review increased by 54.91 percent by going up from $2.240 million to $3.470 million.

Among information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 54.86 percent, from $ 1.214 million to $1.880 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 54.97 percent, from $1.026 million to $1.590 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 37.76 percent as these went up from $297.810 million to $410.250 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

Among telecommunication services, export of call centre services increased by 23.82 percent during the period as its exports increased from $109.720 million to $135.851 million, whereas export of other telecommunication services also increased by 45.89 percent, from $188.090 million to $274.399 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.