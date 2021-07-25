Iqra Aziz shares first picture with son Kabir Hussain



Iqra Aziz, on Sunday, shared first picture with son Kabir Hussain.

According to the details, Iqra Aziz is enjoying every bit of her newly embraced motherhood. She along with her husband welcomed son Kabir Hussain on July 26.

Taking it to her Instagram, she captioned a post of holding her son in arms, “Can’t Explain the feeling Alhamdulillah”.

Within no time friends, family and her fans gushed their love to the mother-son duo.

“Omg MashaAllah,” added Aiman Khan, who also is a mother to a one-year-old daughter.

Minal Khan commented, “”Iqraaaaaaaaa…” with heart emoticons.

“Mashallah piyari Se ammi ka piyara sa beta,” commented Hira Mani.

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)