Anushka Sharma turns muse for Athiya Shetty over weekend in London



Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, turns muse for Athiya Shetty over the weekend in London.

According to the details, the Band Baja Barat actress is currently accompanying husband and cricketer Virat Kohli to the UK is joined by fellow cricketer KL Rahul’s rumored girlfriend, Athiya, for a stroll.

Moreover, Sharma was spotted carrying an adorable pair of ripped jeans with a white t-shirt as she was modelling for Athiya Shetty.

The mother-of-one captioned her photographs while sharing them on Instagram, “10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way”.

A pair of gold hoops with a black cross-body bag added oomph to the overall look actress carried out.

Here is a sneak peak:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)