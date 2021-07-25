Yasir Hussain thanks Iqra Aziz on birth of son Kabir Hussain



Yasir Hussain, on Sunday, thanked his wife Iqra Aziz on birth of their son Kabir Hussain.

According to the details, the actor took it to Instagram and stated, “Thankyou @iiqraaziz . Allah ne Aurat ko jo maqaam ata kia hai us ki wajah ab samajh mai aai hai ( (Now I understand why Allah has kept a woman in such high status). Love you”.

In no time, Iqra Aziz responded to the cascading love from her husband.

She went on to comment on Yasir’s post and wrote, “I love you both My world and My universe”.