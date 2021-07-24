Physical remand of accused extended in Ring Road scam

A local court on Saturday extended physical remand of former commissioner of Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood and land acquisition collector Abbas Tabish for another four days in the case pertaining to the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

Judicial Magistrate Yousaf Abdur Rehman conducted the case proceedings wherein an Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab team produced the accused on expiry of their five-day physical remand.

An ACE prosecutor submitted a report and stated that investigations were underway from the accused. He submitted that further physical remand was required for the investigation of land records from the accused while pleading with the court to extend the remand. However, a counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing the arguments of the parties, extended the physical remand of the accused for another four days.

ACE Punjab had registered a case against the accused for their alleged involvement in the Ring Road scam after a detailed inquiry. It was alleged that the accused were guilty of corruption and they misused their authority. They illegally changed the design of the project to add new interchanges and the length of the road was increased from 22 km to 68 km.