Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, July 25, 2021


Hot weather predicted in most parts

APP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain wind-thundershower is expected in east Punjab and Kashmir, with shallow monsoon currents penetrating lower parts of the country, the office reported. Rainfall (mm) recorded in Sindh: Chacharo 35, Diplo 23, Mithi 19, Kaloi 07, Chhor 03, Dhahali, Badin 02, Balochistan: Kohlu 09, Zhob 04 and Khuzdar 01. Maximum temperature’s recorded as (C): Sibbi 46, Nokkundi 44, Turbat 43, Jacobabad and Dalbandin 42.

