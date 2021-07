Actor Muneeb Butt shared adorable picture with daughter Amal on Eid Day 3.

As he poses for photos, the baby girl pulls her father to take her outside.

Taking it to Instagram, Muneeb captioned the picture, “Baba Stop posing for pics and take me outside,”

Millions of their fans could not help gushing their love and prayers for the one-year-old-munchkin.

“MashAllah just look at amal how cute she is,” commented an Instagram user.

“I wish I was there so that I can take her outside,” stated another.