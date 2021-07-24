George Clinton celebrates 80th birthday around close kith, kin

George Clinton, on Saturday, celebrated his 80th birthday around close kith and kin. The musician celebrated his day with a “small intimate crowd of friends and family” including some of his bandmembers. Moreover, Snoop Dogg, Craig Robinson and pop star Kesha were also spotted in the crowd. A source issued by Page Six said, “It was so unexpected to see Kesha. She had a huge oversized fedora and was rocking on the dance floor with everybody,” “It was at some outdoor, almost backyard vibe — very George. It was a very eclectic, diverse crowd, ‘one nation under a groove,” the source stated.