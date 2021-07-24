Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, July 24, 2021


George Clinton celebrates 80th birthday around close kith, kin

Web Desk


George Clinton, on Saturday, celebrated his 80th birthday around close kith and kin.

The musician celebrated his day with a “small intimate crowd of friends and family” including some of his bandmembers.

Moreover, Snoop Dogg, Craig Robinson and pop star Kesha were also spotted in the crowd.

A source issued by Page Six said, “It was so unexpected to see Kesha. She had a huge oversized fedora and was rocking on the dance floor with everybody,”

“It was at some outdoor, almost backyard vibe — very George. It was a very eclectic, diverse crowd, ‘one nation under a groove,” the source stated.

Submit a Comment