George Clinton celebrates 80th birthday around close kith, kin



George Clinton, on Saturday, celebrated his 80th birthday around close kith and kin.

The musician celebrated his day with a “small intimate crowd of friends and family” including some of his bandmembers.

Moreover, Snoop Dogg, Craig Robinson and pop star Kesha were also spotted in the crowd.

A source issued by Page Six said, “It was so unexpected to see Kesha. She had a huge oversized fedora and was rocking on the dance floor with everybody,”

“It was at some outdoor, almost backyard vibe — very George. It was a very eclectic, diverse crowd, ‘one nation under a groove,” the source stated.