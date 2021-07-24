Shahbaz Gill questions Afghan NSA’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD: A recent meeting between former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and Afghanistan’s NSA Hamdullah Mohib, who had previously spoken negatively about Pakistan is questioned by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday.

Afghan top advisor has been boycotted by incumbent Pakistani authorities in wake of his controversial remarks about Pakistan.

A press release issued by the National Security Council of Afghanistan said “Dr. Hamdullah Mohib, national security advisor of the Islamic Republic, and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss matters of mutual interest”.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Gill said that Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with the Afghan official in London to discuss matters of mutual interest.

“Is this meeting does not confirm the agenda of Nawaz Sharif?” he asked.

مودی، جندال سے قربت، مودی اور اسرائیل سے ملکر عمران خان کے فون ہیک کرنے کی کوشش، انڈیا میں بیٹھ کر پاکستانی فوج کے خلاف ہرزہ سرائی، ڈان لیکس اور یہ تازہ ڈویلپمنٹ ریاست پاکستان کو گندی گالی دینے والے شخص سے ملاقات

کیا ان سب سے واضح نہیں ہو جاتا کہ نواز شریف کا ایجنڈا کیا ہے؟ pic.twitter.com/ZevSK5LNqi — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 23, 2021



The SAPM added that sources informed them that Hamdullah Mohib had given Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Nawaz Sharif.

He shared that the meeting was aimed at creating a controversy around Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections 2021.

“They will be trying to create a situation where a comparison could be drawn between elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir and occupied territory,” he said and added that it was the agenda that led to a meeting between the two sides.

Shireen Mazari also reacted to the meeting held and condemned that such shameless self-interest of Sharif to preserve looted wealth & country should be damned.

“Matters of mutual interest”? Seriously? After Mohib referred to Pak – not PTI govt but r country – as a ” brothel”, common RAW interest can only be to attack Pak. Such shameless self-interest of Sharif to preserve looted wealth & country be damned. & Maryam’s retweet support pic.twitter.com/JR8fcRy0Lu — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) July 24, 2021



It must be noted that the electioneering in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir will end at midnight of July 24 as polling will be held in the region on July 25 (Sunday).