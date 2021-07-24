Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri declare official engagement



Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri, on Saturday, declared about their official engagement.

According to the details, the engagement ceremony took place in a recently held award show.

Along with Shahbaz who was attired in a black suit, Aima carried an intricate red saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)



Various Pakistani celebrities extended their felicitations to the newly engaged couple.

At the engagement ceremony, Aima’s best friend and actor Hania Aamir also starred the gathering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)