Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz blessed with first baby



Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have been blessed with a first baby.

Taking it to Instagram, the Yasir shared an adorable picture of their son’s hand, revealing his name ‘Kabir Hussain’.

He captioned the post, “Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain”.

Millions of their fans extended heart warming greetings to the newly wed couple.

Various actors from Pakistani Film and Drama industry also congratulated the couple on birth of first child.

“Aww, MashaAllah kabir hussain,” Minal Khan commented.

“MashaAllah MashaAllah,” Aiman Khan wrote.

“Bohat Mubarak ho to you and Iqra for your first born MashaAllah,” Amar Khan stated.