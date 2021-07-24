Ayeza Khan channels her inner Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Paying tribute to the versatile Bollywood actress, Kajol, Ayeza Khan channelized her inner Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Taking it to Instagram, Ayeza remade a clip of the movie by delivering Kajol’s dialogues from the famous movie.

Ayeza captioned, “Playing this character has been so fun for me! Especially because it allowed me enjoy some of my favorite movie stars, like @kajol I’m so grateful and can’t wait for you guys to see this!”

“Wah zabardast!!,” wrote Zahid Ahmed. Gathering countless admirations from her fans all across the globe, the actress won hearts of millions of her fans.

“I have seen your series chupke chupke and this movie too. Your sound and Kajal sound is similar,” commented another fan.