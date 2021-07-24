President Alvi visits residence of Mamnoon Hussain



President Dr. Arif Alvi, on Friday, visited the residence of former President Mamnoon Hussain in Karachi and extended condolence to the family on his sad demise.

According to details, he offered Fateha for the departed soul. President Alvi had also visited the grave of Ex- President last day and offered Fateha.

During his visit to Karachi, President Dr. Arif Alvi visited the residence of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, the son of first Prime Minister (PM) of the country Liaquat Ali Khan and inquired after his health.

It is pertinent to state here that the president also held meeting with family members of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan.